Hundreds of flights get canceled in third day of mass cancellations

As many people were trying to get home after Christmas, hundreds of flights were cancelled nationwide Sunday.

More than 700 flights entering, leaving or flying within the U.S. were called off, according to the flight-tracking website FlightAware. That figure was down from nearly 1,000 on Saturday. More than 50 flights were already canceled for Monday.

Delta, United and JetBlue have blamed the omicron COVID-19 variant for staffing shortages that forced cancellations.

Sunday marked the third day in a row of mass cancellations. At Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, there were not many cancellations, but quite a few delayed flights, leaving travelers waiting to go home.

FOX 7 Austin's Carissa Lehmkuhl talks with travelers at Austin-Bergstrom about their post-Christmas travel.

