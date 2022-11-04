3 teens arrested, several weapons found in vehicle at Hutto HS parking lot

Three teens were arrested this week after weapons were found in a vehicle in the Hutto High School parking lot.

The three teens, two 17-year-olds and a 16-year-old, were detained by Hutto ISD police and Hutto police Nov. 3. The three are not associated with Hutto ISD.

According to both departments, during a varsity football game that night at Hutto Memorial Stadium, a spectator told a Hutto ISD police officer that they had overheard information about a verbal altercation at the game and the possible presence of a gun.

Hutto ISD officers then found a group of individuals smoking marijuana in front of the school. Police say they evaded law enforcement, causing a search.

Three of them were found in the school parking lot and detained by Hutto ISD police and City of Hutto police. A total of three guns were recovered at the scene, and one has been confirmed as stolen by the Austin Police Department.

The two 17-year-olds are being held at the Williamson County Jail and the 16-year-old is being held at a juvenile detention center.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to contact the Hutto Police Department at 512-846-2057. Tips can be submitted anonymously.