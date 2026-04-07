Hutto ISD teacher receives Milken Educator Award

The Brief Hutto kindergarten teacher Olivia Joseph received the Milken Educator Award She was also the state's only honoree for the 2025-26 school year Along with a $25,000 award, she’ll also travel to Washington D.C. this summer to connect with other top educators from across the country



A Hutto elementary school teacher received a life-changing surprise during a school assembly on Tuesday.

Hutto kindergarten teacher Olivia Joseph is now the state’s only honoree for the 2025-26 school year and the first ever from Hutto ISD to receive the Milken Educator Award.

What they're saying:

Students and staff packed into Howard Norman Elementary school for what they thought would be a routine assembly.

"I thought we were just coming to the assembly, we were going to showcase Howard Norman, and it was going to be a great school that I love, and I said we’re going to go to work. It's going to be great," said Olivia Joseph, Milken Educator Award recipient.

For kindergarten teacher Olivia Joseph, it quickly became anything but an ordinary day.

"Think about in sports, you have the most valuable player awards and gold medals, in entertainment we have Oscars and Grammys and in math and science we have Nobel Prizes to celebrate, but isn't it odd that teachers that help everybody else be successful haven’t had the same recognition," said Jennifer Fuller, Vice President, Milken Educator Awards.

That’s what the Milken Family Foundation set out to change with its Milken Educator Award, often called the Oscars of teaching.

Created by philanthropist and education visionary Lowell Milken, the award honors outstanding educators across the country with national recognition and a $25,000 dollar prize.

The award comes as a complete surprise since there’s no application or nomination process. Recipients are selected for their impact in the classroom and their potential for even greater success.

"Initially, I was like, oh yeah, it's definitely not going to be me, I’m going to stand up, and I'm going to applaud whoever gets it, because they definitely deserve it, and then I heard my name, and it took me a second and I looked over at my teacher bestie, and she was like that's you, and I was like oh yay," said Joseph.

Joseph, a Hutto ISD graduate herself, has dedicated her career to shaping the next generation in her own community.

Along with the $25,000 award, she’ll also travel to Washington D.C. this summer to connect with other top educators from across the country.

She accepted the honor alongside her two sons, a moment she calls surreal.

"Since I was in kindergarten, I wanted to be a kindergarten teacher. Well, I wanted to be a wife, a mom, and I wanted to be a kindergarten teacher. I'm living out my dream. I love what I do, and I'm so glad that it shows," said Joseph.

Joseph says she hopes her story helps inspire others to pursue a career in education.

As for the prize money, she says her son already has a few ideas, including some new toys.

More information on the Milken Educator Awards can be found here.