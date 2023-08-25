Hutto teacher wears t-shirts to promote trade jobs

Every Wednesday, teachers at Hutto Middle School are able to sport their college t-shirts.

Bill Rhoades, who teaches Texas history, wanted to do something different this year.

Bill Rhoades. ( )

Rhoades took to Facebook, telling the people of Round Rock that he would like to promote trades in school, and asked if any small business would like to drop off a shirt for him to wear on Wednesdays.

"I've worked like the first 5 minutes of my classes into talking about the shirt that I'm wearing and talking about the options and opportunities that they offer," Rhoades said.

Rhoades’ Facebook post got a lot of attention: over 100 companies reached out to him, several dropping off shirts.

RELATED: Gov. Abbott signs SB 68 allowing student absences for 'career shadowing days'

This week, Rhoades was excited to sport one of the first shirts he got delivered.

"We talked first this week about AirCo, and I have some just personal information with them because both of my sons work there. I have one who's a plumber and one who's an electrician," Rhoades said.

Rhoades says the shirts are a conversation starter for some students who aren't interested in going to college or joining the military. The shirts remind those students there are other options out there.

"The only thing I can do, and I'm like, I'm finding out new things every day from the outreach. So, I'm really, really excited to, every week, you know, bring in a new company, a new line of work. I'm learning along with them as well," Rhoades said.

Hutto ISD offers many opportunities for students to receive industry-based certifications.

If you are interested donating a shirt to Mr. Rhoades, you can drop it off at Hutto Middle School.