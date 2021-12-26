Hutto PD looking for two-man car burglary crew

The Hutto Police Department (HPD) is asking for the public's help in investigating a series of car burglaries.

HPD says that during the early morning hours of Christmas Eve, two men hit several vehicles in Hutto neighborhoods, mostly targeting unlocked cars.

The Hutto Police Department (HPD) is asking for the public's help in investigating a series of car burglaries. (Hutto Police Department)

The burglars also smashed in the window of a Hutto police patrol car and stole several items and broke into a woman's truck, taking keys from her purse and stealing her SUV.

The suspected vehicle is a light-colored, newer model Toyota Sienna.

Anyone with any information on these burglaries is asked to call HPD at 512-846-2200.

Advertisement

___

MORE HEADLINES:

Hutto police investigating shooting involving two teen girls

Former Hutto youth coach accused of sexual contact with 10-year-old

Hutto police searching for suspects following spike in car burglaries

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter