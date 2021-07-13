Hutto police searching for suspects following spike in car burglaries

article

The Hutto Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying car burglars. Over the last few days, Hutto has seen a spike in car burglaries, according to police.

Video surveillance systems recorded the offenders in action, according to police.

The recordings revealed that the culprits walked from car to car checking to see if the doors were locked. In each instance, if the car doors were locked, they simply moved onto the next car. They did not break the windows as officials say doing so would have drawn attention to them.

When an unlocked automobile was discovered, the criminal searched through the car and stole what they could. The suspect then proceeded to the next vehicle in search of more unlocked doors and more items to steal, according to police.

If you do observe people in the area loitering, lifting door handles, or looking into car windows, immediately report those persons to the police by calling 911.

If you live on the following streets listed below or any of the surrounding streets Hutto PD asks that you check your video surveillance systems from midnight till 6 AM over the last few days. If you locate any video that you feel is suspicious, please call the non-emergency number at 512-846-2200 and ask to have a Hutto PD officer dispatched to your location.

Blackmon trail

Peaceful Haven

Harvest Lane

Johnson Cove

Easy Street Drive

Campos Drive

Palestine Cove

Farm Creek Drive

There are several steps that you can take to make your vehicle less of a target for thieves:

LOCK YOUR CAR DOORS!! Experience has taught us that the vast majority of our car burglaries were done on unlocked cars. This is the simplest and most effective way to enhance the prevention process. Keep your vehicle free from debris and limit what is kept inside of it. Do not leave purses, wallets, G.P.S., phones, computers, tablets, book-bags, sunglasses, money, or ANYTHING of value, inside your car. If there is nothing of value in plain view, the thief will move onto the next target. Try to park your automobile in a well-lit and populated area. Be aware of your surroundings and take note of people loitering in the area.

If you do observe people in the area loitering, lifting door handles, or looking into car windows, immediately report it to the police by calling 911. Report that you believe there is a burglary in progress and the actions you see to support this belief.

