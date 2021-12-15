Hutto police investigating shooting involving two teen girls

The Hutto Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on December 12 that involved two teenage girls.

The shooting happened in the afternoon at a home in the Hutto Town Square neighborhood. Police say one of the girls involved was seriously hurt.

No other details about the shooting have been released at this time. Investigators say they will provide more information on the shooting in the coming days.

