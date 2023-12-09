Hutto residents enjoy downtown Christmas Fair

Christmas carols, vendors, residents, and live entertainment filled Historic Downtown Hutto for the Downtown Christmas Fair.

"It's a nice place to come, there's stuff here for everybody, the kids really enjoy it. To see all the small companies is pretty awesome," says Hutto resident Jessie Austin.

"The turnout has been great. It's been much better than the past couple of years. We have been busy all day long. It has been awesome," says owner of Kalee's Kreations Kalee Brearton.

More than 60 vendors setup shop, from baked goods to dog treats. Residents were able to find a variety of unique items.

"I have basically sold out of all of my Christmas cookies," says Brearton.

"This is actually our second year. Last year was our first year to actually sell any dog treats, so it's kind of a homecoming for us. We are at our one-year anniversary," says owner of DD's dog treats Andy Depwe.

"Every booth is different, which makes it nice. It's not all the same," says Hutto resident Rich Samcheck.

According to several vendors, the downtown Christmas fair is an event they look forward to every year.

"It's great to have all these small business out here and to see all these people in Hutto supporting them, it's great to be able to buy these Christmas gifts, hand-made locally sourced things, it's just great for our local economy," says Depwe.

Train rides, food trucks, and activities for children are all made available on Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

"We got our face painted, we got elephant ears, and we got freeze-dried skittles," says Hutto resident Jessie Austin.

"It's just a unique place, a nice thing to come to on a Saturday afternoon, when you are doing nothing, this is a good place to come," says Samcheck.