Person dangling from helicopter in Hutto is with Oncor: police

A person seen dangling from a helicopter in Hutto is actually with Oncor, says the police department.

What we know:

The Hutto Police Department says that it received calls about a person dangling from a helicopter.

The calls prompted police to contact Oncor, who reportedly told police they are doing power line maintenance and installation.

The work is expected to continue through April 15, weather permitting, police say.

What we don't know:

It is currently unknown what exactly Oncor is doing to the power lines, where this is happening or what if any impact this will have on Oncor customers.

FOX 7 Austin has reached out to Oncor for more information.