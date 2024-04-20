Hutto enters voluntary Stage 1 Water Conservation efforts on May 1
HUTTO, Texas - Hutto will enter Stage 1 Water Conservation efforts in May as the city combats the ongoing drought.
The City of Hutto says that it will initiate Stage 1 efforts on Wednesday, May 1.
The city says that Stage 1 conservation efforts are enacted during a mild drought. While they are voluntary, they are encouraged.
Stage 1 efforts
Industrial, commercial and institutional water customers voluntarily water outdoors only on Mondays and Fridays.
Even-numbered residential addresses voluntarily water outdoors only on Sundays and Thursdays.
Odd-numbered residential addresses voluntarily water outdoors only on Saturdays and Tuesdays.
Outdoor watering should only occur before 10 a.m. or after 8 p.m. on designated days.
The city also encourages residents to practice water conservation, including minimizing or discontinuing water use for non-essential purposes.