Hyatt to pay $1.25M to settle Texas lawsuit over hidden "Junk Fees"

The Brief Hyatt will pay $1.25 million to settle a lawsuit from Texas AG Ken Paxton over hidden "resort" and "amenity" fees. The company is now required to disclose all mandatory fees upfront, ending the practice of hiding extra costs until the end of the booking process. This is the sixth settlement reached by the Texas AG’s office in an ongoing crackdown on deceptive pricing in the hotel industry.



Hyatt settled a lawsuit for $1.25 million for hiding fees while marketing hotel rooms at prices that were not as advertised.

Why Hyatt was sued

What we know:

Attorney General Ken Paxton’s 2023 lawsuit claimed hidden fees gave Hyatt an unfair and unlawful advantage over honest companies that were transparent in displaying the actual price of rooms.

Some of the "mandatory and unavoidable" fees mentioned were resort fees that do not align with "resort-like" experiences, destination fees, or amenity fees. A significant portion of the amenities that these fees cover are offered free of charge regularly, but Hyatt also charges these fees regardless of whether consumers use the amenities or not.

Transparency requirements for Hyatt bookings

The settlement’s terms require Hyatt to now disclose any fees added to a hotel room’s price, allowing consumers to more efficiently shop and compare prices.

A man waits outside the Grand Hyatt Hotel at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport in Dallas, Texas, U.S., on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2009. Hyatt Hotels Corp., the chain controlled by Chicago's Pritzker family, climbed in its first day of trading as Expand

Hyatt operates hotels worldwide, including in Texas, under brand names such as Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt Place, and Thompson Hotels.

Texas cracks down on hotels

What's next:

According to the release, this settlement marks Attorney General Paxton’s sixth settlement related to these deceptive pricing practices for online hotel reservations. Paxton previously reached agreements with Marriott, Omni, Choice Hotels, Hilton, and Booking.com to ensure that online hotel reservation practices are transparent.