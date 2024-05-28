Expand / Collapse search

APD, Hyundai team up for anti-theft software upgrade event

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published  May 28, 2024 5:39pm CDT
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department and Hyundai are partnering to host an anti-theft software upgrade event this weekend in North Austin.

Hyundai drivers can bring their vehicles to APD's location at 1520 Rutherford Lane on Saturday, June 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the free software upgrade.

Drivers do not need an appointment or to register ahead of the event.

Hyundai technicians will install the new technology at no cost, and it should take less than 30 minutes. All attending Hyundai owners will also receive a free steering wheel lock from the car company.

APD says this clinic is intended to help drive further installations of the software upgrade. 

A TikTok trend revealed how easy it was to steal older models of Hyundai and Kia vehicles, where in some cases, it was as simple as using a USB cable and screwdrivers. According to various reports, the trend emerged in 2021 and led to a surge in car thefts.

According to Hyundai, the upgrade modifies certain vehicle control modules on vehicles equipped with standard "turn-key-to-start" ignition systems.  As a result, locking the doors will set the factory alarm and activate an "ignition kill" feature, so the vehicle cannot be started when subjected to the popularized theft mode.

FOX Business contributed to this report.