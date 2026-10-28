I-35 carpool program helps Kyle, Buda commuters get to Austin

The Brief CAMPO launched the We Ride I-35 carpool program It gives commuters from Kyle and Buda find a new way to get to Austin Commuters can sign up by completing an interest form with information about their schedule, destination, preferred meet-up location and driving preferences



Commuters in Kyle and Buda now have a new option to get to Austin.

We Ride I-35 carpool program

The backstory:

The Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (CAMPO) launched "We Ride I-35." It's a carpool program to make it easier for Kyle and Buda commuters to share the ride.

The program is in partnership with CTXGO.

How does it work?

Dig deeper:

Participants can choose to drive, ride, or alternate between the two. This makes it easier to share commuting costs and reduces the stress of traveling to and from Austin.

Once matched, participants can coordinate amongst themselves on times and places to meet and share the drive.

The Guaranteed Ride Home feature in the CTXGO app provides eligible carpoolers a free ride home when an unexpected situation happens.

Participants may also be eligible to earn $5 per day, up to $150, by logging carpool trips in CTXGO Commute Rewards.

Commuters can sign up for We Ride I-35 by completing an interest form with information about their schedule, destination, preferred meet-up location and driving preferences.

CAMPO will handle the matching process to connect participants with other commuters traveling from the same area with similar schedules and destinations.

To sign up for the program, click here.