Bastrop County man wanted for setting ex's house on fire 3 different times: sheriff

The Brief A Bastrop County man is wanted after setting his ex's house on fire three separate times The Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office says the home is a complete loss. They also reported that during the first fire, they were unable to breach the doors in time to save a pit bull named Nala and seven of her two-week-old puppies FOX 7 spoke with the victim, who wished to remain anonymous



The search continues for a man out of Bastrop County, who’s accused of setting his ex’s house on fire three times.

Abraham Salomon Chacon is wanted for Arson of a Habitation, a 1st Degree Felony, as well as Cruelty to Animals, Cruel Death of an Animal, a 3rd Degree Felony.

The backstory:

On Tuesday, FOX 7 spoke with Chacon’s ex in the case, who wished to remain anonymous.

"I know it could have been worse if he had done this to my home. I mean it makes me think, what would he do to me?" she said.

She told FOX 7 that she had dated Chacon 13 years ago and had a great relationship with him. In June 2026, she says they rekindled again but decided she wanted to end things after noticing warning signs in his behavior.

"I started seeing red flags, which was starting to be alarming for me. Then I decided to call it off because I no longer felt safe in the situation and that's when things just blew out of control," she said.

She claims that when she broke things off, Chacon started to make multiple threats against her that he was going to burn her house down and that she was going to "regret this." She says that on one occasion she even had to leave work and call police to meet her at home after capturing Chacon on her house’s Ring camera.

Timeline:

On Oct. 14, she reported that Chacon had once again threatened to set her house on fire. Later that night, Chacon allegedly broke into her home and assaulted her in front of her two children, both under the age of 10.

"When he broke down my door he started assaulting me. My kids were luckily sleeping and that's when I managed to escape," she said.

She says she was able to make it to a neighbor’s house to call 911, but the Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office says Chacon left the scene before law enforcement could intervene.

The woman says she didn’t return to the home with her children out of fear for her safety. On Oct. 17, she says she was at work when she began receiving messages from Chacon, saying that he had set her room on fire. Just as she was about to dial 911, she says that neighbor called her, telling her that smoke was coming from her home.

Abraham Salomon Chacon

"A call from the neighbor came in, and I just knew immediately what it was," she said.

Emergency services were able to extinguish the fire, which she says was contained in her bedroom. Witnesses had reported seeing Chacon entering and exiting the home prior to the flames.

On Oct. 18, around 4:15 a.m., Bastrop County Communications received reports of a second fire involving the victim’s residence. The woman says that she was staying at another home when she got a call from an officer informing her that her house was on fire.

"I just already knew it was him. So, I went back, and that was when I saw my house, and it was it's completely gone."

She says that everything inside the home was lost in the fire. Later that night, around 9:23 p.m., she says Chacon had called her again, indicating that he was returning to the house. First responders would arrive on scene to find a cabinet that had been set ablaze, but Chacon was nowhere to be found.

Dig deeper:

The Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office says the home is a complete loss. They also reported that during the first fire, they were unable to breach the doors in time to save a pit bull named Nala and seven of her two-week-old puppies.

"I've had Nala for four years, and she was a great dog," the victim says, telling FOX 7 that she got the dog for her children. "It was very hard because the reason why I got the dog was because their dad had passed away. So, in order for me to feel safe, I opted to get a dog. So, for them to lose the dog, it was like, you know, that was our sense of security."

Beyond the loss of their dog, the victim says that discussing the loss of their home to her daughter and son has been a difficult endeavor.

Photo of the victim's home

"It's been very hard given the fact that that's the home that their dad left for me when he passed away, so that I wouldn't have to be out struggling. My daughter is more understanding. She says as long as we're together, it's all that matters. But my son is the one that worries about his dad's stuff. ‘Did his clothes get saved? Are his things there’ So it's hard for me to have to explain that."

The victim is now trying to pick up the pieces for her family, but it has been easier said than done, considering that Chacon is still at large.

"It's definitely scary. I don't feel safe at all," she says. "You know, I'm trying just for my kid's sake." But she has a simple message for Chacon. "I hope you get caught, and you pay for what you did."

What you can do:

The victim provided FOX 7 with a GoFundMe to help support her and her family through this time.

Have you seen Chacon?

Big picture view:

The victim claims she has been in close contact with detectives from the Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office.

She says that they told her that Chacon was recently spotted in Austin last week, but in a release from the Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office, they indicated that other possible locations for him could be San Antonio, Eagle Pass, and Bastrop County.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Chacon has an extensive history of arrests for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Robbery, Resisting Arrests, and other offenses. He also has convictions for Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member, Driving while Intoxicated, Evading Arrest with a vehicle, and Impersonate a Public Servant.

If you have any information, reach out to the Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office at 512-549-5100 or Bluebonnet Crime Stoppers at 866-930-8477.