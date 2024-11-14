I-35 expansion project: Austin officials show off new renderings

The city of Austin is giving a visual update on its Cap and Stitch program. The project is part of the Texas Department of Transportation’s expansion of I-35.

The city says the project is aimed at creating public spaces over the highway.

TxDOT held a groundbreaking ceremony on the I-35 Capital Express Central Project last month.

The project will lower the highway’s main lanes between Lady Bird Lake and Airport Boulevard.

The city of Austin plans to add caps and stitches to the project to create more public spaces and bridge the East and West sides of town.

"The key intent is really to document what we have been hearing from residents and community members over the past two-ish years of our outreach in regard to Austinites' desired outcomes for the city's cap and stitch effort," says Transportation Public Works transportation officer Michelle Marx.

Residents were surveyed at several open houses from the months of May through August. A new draft of the vision plan was presented in front of the mobility committee on Thursday.

"The vision plan does start by articulating where Cap and Stitches are going to be possible in Austin and those are the locations you are seeing on your map here in blue. We do also identify where The University of Texas is evaluating opportunities outside the city’s efforts," says Marx.

According to the city, the Caps and Stitches could create up to 25 acres of public space, stretching from Holly Street to Airport Boulevard, which should include large trees, shade, lighting, public art, walking and bicycle paths, landscaping and micromobility hubs.

"A wide array of open space, park-like features as well as buildings in some, if not many locations," says Michelle Marx.

The city says the buildings will be limited to two stories. The spaces will be used for recreational activities.

But the Caps and Stitches must meet certain guidelines.

"The real driving factor for that is the requirement that TxDOT has provided us is that we provide a minimum of 16 and a half feet of vertical clearance from the roadway surface at any highway or on and off ramp locations to any kind of deck," says Michelle Marx.

The concepts and plans were split into five phases, according to the draft provided.

"TxDOT will be constructing the structural elements on our behalf. They will be city funded but constructed in conjunction with the project, so TxDOT will be breaking ground in approximately mid-26. They are scheduled for substantial completion in approximately 2032, so any city funded cap features that we fold into their scope we are looking at about a 2032 completion date," says Marx.

There will be another meeting next to discuss the next steps in the process and the funding.