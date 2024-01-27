I-35 expansion project: TxDOT pushes back against lawsuit

TxDOT is pushing back against a lawsuit that's trying to block a massive expansion of I-35 through the heart of Austin.

This week, the group Rethink 35 announced it is suing TxDOT over the I-35 Capital Express Central Project.

The $4.5 billion revamp would increase the overall number of lanes, lower the freeway through downtown Austin, and eliminate the upper decks near UT.

RELATED

Opponents say expanding the freeway will only increase congestion rather than alleviate it.

They are also concerned the project will hurt neighborhoods and harm the environment.

TxDOT's executive director Marc Williams released a statement about the lawsuit, saying in part:

"This is a project designed with the community and for the community. We have carefully followed and even exceeded the environmental and legal requirements to advance this project. We don't believe that the actions of these opponents have merit. TxDOT intends to continue to press forward to deliver the I-35 Capital Express Central Project."