I-35 mainlanes to close in Georgetown for Williams Drive bridge deck pour

Starting tonight, March 24, I-35's mainlanes will be closed nightly in both directions to pour the deck for the Williams Drive bridge in Georgetown.

At 9 p.m. on Friday, March 24 and Saturday, March 25, the northbound and southbound I-35 mainlanes will close between Lakeway Drive and SH 29.

Northbound I-35 traffic will detour to the frontage road at the Williams Drive exit (262) and re-enter the mainlanes north of Northwest Boulevard. Southbound I-35 traffic will use the Williams Drive exit (262) and re-enter the mainlanes at the SH 29 entrance ramp.

The Williams Drive bridge will also be closed during this time.

Eastbound traffic will detour to the southbound I-35 frontage road and use the U-turn at SH 29 to access Williams Drive. Westbound traffic will detour to the northbound I-35 frontage road before turning left at the signalized intersection at Lakeway Drive to access Williams Drive.

All lanes will reopen to traffic by 10 a.m. each morning, weather permitting, says TxDOT.

Road signs will be placed to alert drivers of the upcoming closures. TxDOT is asking residents to be patient and remain aware when traveling through the work zone.

