I-35 overnight lane closures due to construction begin this week

Overnight construction on I-35 could impact your commute this weekend and next week.

I-35 north between Wells Branch and Grand Avenue will be reduced to one lane each night beginning Saturday night and ending Thursday.

I-35 south will also be down to one lane each night between Howard and Parmer Lanes beginning Sunday night and ending Wednesday.

I-35 north will be down to one lane between Boggy Creek and Stassney each night.

I-35 south between Ben White and William Cannon will also be down to one lane.

Both of these closures begin tomorrow night.