I-35 overnight lane closures due to construction begin this week
AUSTIN, Texas - Overnight construction on I-35 could impact your commute this weekend and next week.
North Austin
I-35 north between Wells Branch and Grand Avenue will be reduced to one lane each night beginning Saturday night and ending Thursday.
I-35 south will also be down to one lane each night between Howard and Parmer Lanes beginning Sunday night and ending Wednesday.
South Austin
I-35 north will be down to one lane between Boggy Creek and Stassney each night.
I-35 south between Ben White and William Cannon will also be down to one lane.
Both of these closures begin tomorrow night.