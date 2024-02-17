Expand / Collapse search

I-35 overnight lane closures due to construction begin this week

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Traffic
FOX 7 Austin

I-35 lane closures due to construction

Overnight construction on I-35 will close lanes on different parts of the freeway.

AUSTIN, Texas - Overnight construction on I-35 could impact your commute this weekend and next week.

North Austin

I-35 north between Wells Branch and Grand Avenue will be reduced to one lane each night beginning Saturday night and ending Thursday.

I-35 south will also be down to one lane each night between Howard and Parmer Lanes beginning Sunday night and ending Wednesday.

South Austin

I-35 north will be down to one lane between Boggy Creek and Stassney each night.

I-35 south between Ben White and William Cannon will also be down to one lane.

Both of these closures begin tomorrow night.