Austin man arrested after drug trafficking investigation in WilCo

An Austin man was arrested after a recent drug trafficking investigation in Williamson County.

On May 1, a number of law enforcement agencies, including the Williamson County Sheriff's Office, worked together with the DEA in a recent drug trafficking investigation.

Law enforcement executed a federal search warrant on Joshua James Calvo.

When law enforcement arrived, Calvo attempted to flee, but turned back after seeing that law enforcement had surrounded the property's perimeter. DEA agents entered the home and encountered Calvo's wife and three children inside, according to the affidavit.

"As part of its mission to fight drug trafficking, seize illegal substances, and bring those responsible to justice, the Williamson County Sheriff's Office and its allies are committed to dismantling drug trafficking networks and bringing the responsible parties to justice," the Williamson County Sheriff's Office said.

Joshua James Calvo was arrested on federal charges related to possession with intent to distribute multiple controlled substances.