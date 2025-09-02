Expand / Collapse search

I-35 southbound lanes shut down in Georgetown after 18-wheeler crashes into overpass

Published  September 2, 2025 3:18pm CDT
Georgetown
FOX 7 Austin
The Brief

    • An 18-wheeler crashed into the SH 29 overpass
    • All SB I-35 lanes in Georgetown have been shut down at SH 29, as well as the SH 29 overpass
    • Crews are working to clean up the area

GEORGETOWN, Texas - Police have shut down I-35 southbound in Georgetown after an 18-wheeler crashed into an overpass on Tuesday.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

What we know:

According to Georgetown police, an 18-wheeler struck the SH 29 overpass. 

The southbound lanes on I-35 at SH 29 have been shut down. The SH 29 overpass has also been shut down.

Crews are working to clean up the area. 

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area or find an alternate route. 

Information from the Georgetown Police Department

