I-35 southbound lanes shut down in Georgetown after 18-wheeler crashes into overpass
GEORGETOWN, Texas - Police have shut down I-35 southbound in Georgetown after an 18-wheeler crashed into an overpass on Tuesday.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
What we know:
According to Georgetown police, an 18-wheeler struck the SH 29 overpass.
The southbound lanes on I-35 at SH 29 have been shut down. The SH 29 overpass has also been shut down.
Crews are working to clean up the area.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area or find an alternate route.
The Source: Information from the Georgetown Police Department