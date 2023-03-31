I-35 Upper Deck SB closed due to crash with critical injury; 1 person detained

article

Austin police have detained one person who they say fled the scene of a 2-vehicle wreck that left one person critically injured.

The upper deck of I-35 southbound is closed while they investigate.

Austin Travis County EMS performed CPR on the injured person, and they regained a pulse. They were taken to Dell Seton where they are currently in surgery with critical life-threatening injuries.

Three other people involved in the crash refused treatment.

ATCEMS has cleared the scene, but they say you should expect continued closures and delays. Avoid the area if you can.

