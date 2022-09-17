I-35 accident involving 18-wheeler causes closure; roads now reopen

All lanes on I-35 in South Austin have reopened after a fatal crash caused a closure over the weekend.

The crash happened at around 9 p.m. on September 17 on I-35, north of William Cannon.

The Austin Fire Department shared a look at the scene and says a 53-foot 18-wheeler hit a concrete base of a light pole. Smoke and fire engulfed the cab and trailer, causing an inferno that AFD says took about 20 minutes to put out.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was pronounced dead at the scene.

TxDOT Austin reported an initial closure of I-35 northbound lanes and frontage road at William Cannon Drive, but the closure soon expanded to both northbound and southbound lanes. I-35 southbound traffic was diverted onto the frontage road.

Lanes remained closed until about 2 p.m. on September 18.