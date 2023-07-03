Northbound I-35 mainlanes to close July 6 for Williams Drive beam set

The northbound I-35 mainlanes will close overnight July 6 so TxDOT crews can set beams for the Williams Drive bridge in Georgetown.

At 9 p.m., mainlanes will close to traffic between SH 29 and Northwest Boulevard. Traffic will detour to the frontage road at Williams Drive Exit 262 then re-enter the mainlanes north of Northwest Boulevard.

The Williams Drive bridge will also be closed during the beam set.

Eastbound traffic will detour to the southbound I-35 frontage road and use the U-turn at SH 29 to access Williams Drive.

Westbound traffic will detour to the northbound I-35 frontage road before turning left at the Lakeway Drive intersection to access Williams Drive.

All lanes will reopen to traffic by 5 a.m., weather permitting.

Road signs will be placed to alert drivers of the upcoming closures. TxDOT is asking travelers to be patient and remain aware when traveling through the work zone.

To learn more about this project and other I-35 projects, click here.