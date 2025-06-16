'Ice Out of Austin' protest takes place in downtown Austin

The Brief A noise demonstration called "Ice Out of Austin" took place on Monday, June 16 Austin-area students, community members, and immigrant rights advocates gathered for the rally The rally was held at the J.J. Pickle Federal Building at 7 p.m.



A noise demonstration called "Ice Out of Austin" took place in front of the ICE detention center on East 8th Street in Downtown Austin on Monday, June 16.

Austin-area students, community members, and immigrant rights advocates gathered for the rally at the J.J. Pickle Federal Building at 7 p.m.

Protests take place nationwide

The backstory:

The protest was organized by the Austin chapter of the Students for a Democratic Society (SDS). The group called for an end to deportations, the closure of local ICE detention facilities, and legalization for all.

The demands were similar to the nationwide "No Kings" protests that saw millions of people mobilize over the weekend.

In Central Texas, cities such as Austin, Bastrop, and Pflugerville saw tens of thousands join in on the Saturday demonstrations.

"I wanted to come today to show solidarity against the current administration's overreaches," Vincent Zontini said.

A similar scene unfolded in the DFW metroplex, with a large rally taking place outside the federal courthouse in Fort Worth.

"And we're going to show them what democracy looks like!"

Protesters took aim at the president and his administration on his 79th birthday. It also coincided with the parade celebrating the 250th anniversary of the United States Army and Flag Day.

"Because our soldiers never give up, never surrender, and never, ever quit. They fight, fight, fight, and they win, win, win. (applause and cheering). And that's why no institution in history has entered more names into the roster of American heroes than the U.S. Army," President Donald Trump said.

Even with the big turnout, we are told the protests remained peaceful for the most part in Austin.

"Well, our freedom is at stake ... National Day of Protest."

Texas DPS did make an arrest in La Grange after a 'credible threat' was made to shoot up the state capitol building, which forced evacuations and the temporary closure of the capitol grounds.

Following the weekend protests, President Donald Trump announced that he is calling for the single largest mass deportation program in history.