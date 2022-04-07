IDEA Public Schools hosting annual 5K Run/Walk and Healthy Living Expo

IDEA Public Schools in the greater Austin area is hosting its annual 5K Run/Walk and Healthy Living Expo at the IDEA Pflugerville campus on Saturday, April 9 at 8 a.m.

Walgreens and IDEA Public Schools will provide a free COVID-19 and Flu vaccine clinic at the event for those ages fives years and older. The clinic will take place before and after the 5K from 8-11:30 a.m. Walk-ins are welcome. To register in advance, click here.

The expo is part of IDEA's Healthy Kids Here initiative, which seeks to promote fitness, health and wellbeing among students, families and community members. The goal of the initiative is to provide opportunities for IDEA families to be active together and connect with them with health and wellness professionals in their community. It was created by IDEA eight years ago, and the district continues to strive to be the healthiest district in the country.

IDEA says all proceeds from the 5K and Healthy Living Expo will go towards its Healthy Kids Here initiative.

The Healthy Living Expo will feature vendors, exhibitors and booths with information on healthy eating, diabetes, local gyms and a farmer's market with produce from IDEA campus farms.

Paid participants will receive an official IDEA 5K shirt and bib. All race participants will receive an official medal. To register online, click here.

