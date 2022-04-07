Cedar Park High School girls basketball team celebrates undefeated season

Cedar Park was fired up as the community celebrated the Cedar Park High School girls basketball team's undefeated season and second straight state championship.

Coach Donny Ott's Timberwolves have won 62 straight games and counting.

"To see their progression from the time they were in eighth grade to now, these seniors have made so much commitment and sacrifices that it required a lot of them," Ott says.

Player Shelby Hayes says, "I'm glad to leave a legacy here and I know that the girls that are going to follow in our footsteps are going to be taught by the best people, we have the best coaches in the nation."

Teammate, and Gatorade Texas Girls Basketball Player of the Year, Gisella Maul adds that it's not just a legacy at the school that she thinks this team should be left behind.

"We should go down as one of the greatest teams in Texas high school basketball, in my opinion. It's kind of sad that this is our last celebration together, but I know that we're going to go out and we're going to enjoy this one," Maul says.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter