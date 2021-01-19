IDEA Public Schools offering rapid COVID testing to staff members

IDEA Public Schools is now offering rapid COVID testing to staff members at all campuses in Austin. Staff members can test twice per month and each school will determine what days and times they will offer testing.

The rapid COVID tests first began at select schools for a trial program a few weeks ago, according to the school district. "Given the success that these select campuses had, IDEA has made the decision to roll out rapid testing at all campuses," the district announced in a press release.

Students are able to receive testing at the campus if they are attending in-person learning and are experiencing symptoms.

"To date, we have conducted over 5,000 rapid COVID tests throughout all of our schools in the district," says Irma Munoz, Chief Operating Officer for IDEA Public Schools. "Our testing site administrators have done a phenomenal job implementing this program safely and we are excited to launch this at every campus for the Spring semester."

