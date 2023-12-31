Don't use 911 to report illegal fireworks in Austin: officials

Austin public safety agencies are reminding residents to celebrate the new year responsibly, and to keep 9-1-1 available for true emergencies.

Residents looking to report illegal fireworks in their area are asked to use 311 for the City of Austin and 512-974-0845, option 3 for unincorporated Travis County, says ATCEMS.

Fireworks allowed in Austin city limits include glowworms, smoke devices, sparklers, and poppers. Any other firework is illegal in the City of Austin.

According to the Pflugerville Fire Department, fireworks are generally legal in unincorporated Travis County, but with limitations, such as:

Fireworks cannot be used on public roadways.

Fireworks cannot be used on school district property.

Fireworks cannot be used within 600 feet of any church, a licensed child-care center, a hospital, or a public or private school or higher-education facility unless the person received written permission from that organization.

Fireworks are illegal in Travis County parks.

Fireworks are illegal to use on Wells Branch Municipal Utility District (MUD) property, which includes all MUD facilities, parks, trails, greenbelts, the Pond, drainage detention areas, the veloway, and the grassy area located at Robert I. Walker and Charla Circle.

For all other properties, you must get written permission from the property owner to light any personal fireworks – even if it’s a commercial property not in use at nighttime.

Officials are also warning residents against celebratory gunfire when the clock strikes midnight for 2024.

The Austin Police Department says it is illegal to take celebratory shots using a firearm.

"Whatever goes up in the air, must come down and that could be dangerous for all, leading to innocent injuries & even death," said the department on social media.

ATCEMS echoed this, adding that celebratory gunfire can also result in criminal charges.