Expand / Collapse search

Police: Avoid drunk driving, practice gun safety over New Year's Eve

By
Published 
Holidays
FOX 7 Austin

Police advise to practice safety over NYE

This weekend should be all about ringing in the New Year, not a trip to the ER or jail. Round Rock PD reminds us shooting a gun within city limits is not allowed.

ROUND ROCK, Texas - 2024 is right around the corner. While celebrations are top of your list, Round Rock police want to remind you safety should be your number one priority. 

"New Year's is always a time when folks want to go out, you know, and enjoy the merriment," said Round Rock police Lieutenant Tim Chancellor. "What we ask is just do it responsibly. So, if you're going to be consuming alcoholic beverages, then have a plan for after the event."

Tips to keep pets calm during NYE fireworks

Many New Year's celebrations include fireworks, which can be very stressful for pets. A local vet gives advice on keeping pets safe and calm once those fireworks start popping off.

Round Rock PD wants to make sure you have a safe ride back home; the back of a patrol car is not the way you want to enter the new year.

"Most agencies are going to have a high presence out on New Year's Eve," Chancellor said. "We are going to have officers out there looking for folks that are driving when they're not supposed to be."

Round Rock police want to remind you that celebratory gunfire is illegal within city limits.

"Not a good idea. Not safe. And also, against the law," said Chancellor.

RELATED

Shooting a gun in the air is a misdemeanor in the state of Texas. You could get a fine of up to $4,000 and a year in jail.

If you see someone in your neighborhood doing so, you can report it.

"What we would ask is that you call the non-emergency line for stuff like that," Chancellor said. "Leave 911 in progress events and major accidents that are up on 35 and, you know, those sorts of things that are happening within the city."