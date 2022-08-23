Indecent assault of University of Texas student, police look for suspect

Authorities are looking for the suspect in an indecent assault that happened off-campus to a UT student on August 23.

At around midnight, the University of Texas Police Department says it responded to the incident in the 400 block of West Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard.

Officials say the victim said that an unknown man came up behind her and grabbed her breasts.

After the assault occurred, the victim ran back to her residence and called police.

UTPD officers responded and searched the area but the suspect had already fled the scene.

No weapons and no physical injuries were reported.

The suspect is described only as a Hispanic male, about 5'6" with short, dark hair. He was last seen wearing a t-shirt and shorts.

You're asked to call Austin Police Department by dialing 3-1-1 if you have any information about this crime.