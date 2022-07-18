Indiana mall shooting suspect shot dead in food court by armed civilian
GREENWOOD, Ind. (AP) - Authorities say the person who shot five people at a suburban Indianapolis shopping mall, killing three of them, before a shopper shot and killed him was a 20-year-old local man.
Greenwood Police Chief James Ison said at a news conference Monday that Jonathan Sapirman, of Greenwood, began firing after leaving a bathroom at the Greenwood Park Mall shortly before it closed Sunday evening.
Sapirman continued shooting people until a 22-year-old man who was legally armed shot and killed him, Ison said.
Authorities have lauded the 22-year-old man's actions as heroic.
A mall employee works outside of the food court entrance to Greenwood Park Mall on July 18, 2022 in Greenwood, Indiana. On July 17, a gunman reportedly used to a rifle to open fire within the mall food court, killing three and injuring two before bei
