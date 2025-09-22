Infant found in dumpster at Austin apartment complex; investigation continues

The Brief Investigation continues after a baby was found in North Austin apartment complex dumpster Baby was found in the afternoon on September 20



An investigation continues after an infant was found in a dumpster at a North Austin apartment complex.

The backstory:

The Austin Police Department says the baby is doing better and remains in the hospital for evaluation.

The investigation is open and ongoing, and no charges have been filed at this time.

"We found her in the trash can. I had to get my husband to get her out, I couldn't see her in there," said a woman in a video shared with FOX 7 after the baby was found.

Residents at a North Austin apartment complex made the shocking discovery Saturday (9/20) afternoon.

"They heard what they thought might be a newborn child, an infant, crying in a dumpster," said APD Officer Aaron Townsend.

When first responders arrived, witnesses said the baby still had the umbilical cord attached.

"You just saved that baby's life bro, if we would've waited two more hours that baby would have been dead," said the lady in the video.

The baby was taken to Dell Children's and will be placed in child protective care.

APD detectives are working to identify the mother and others who may be involved.

"Right place, right time, based on the temperature and the temperature it probably is inside the dumpster over there. The time was of the essence, obviously, so we’re very lucky that they happened to come by and that they reacted and that they did the right thing," said Officer Townsend.

Dig deeper:

Texas has a Safe Haven Law allowing parents to surrender a newborn at any hospital, fire or police station—no questions asked.

In some cities, temperature-controlled safe haven baby boxes are also available.

"What we have to do is we have to educate people that bringing your child to a safe place, a safe haven, fire station or hospital or to a baby box, that that's loving your child so much you want something more for them. You know, just placing a baby in a dumpster is not a safe space at all," said Monica Kelsey, CEO and founder of Safe Haven Baby Boxes.

Kelsey, who founded the non-profit after being abandoned herself, says more education and resources are needed.

The Safe Haven boxes aren't available in Austin, but she says they are working to expand in the future.

"We have to work harder, we really got to work harder, because we can't afford for these babies to die in dumpsters. That is not a final resting place. And this little girl, I think, is lucky to be alive," said Kelsey.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information should contact the APD Child Abuse Unit at 512-974-6880.

More on Safe Haven Baby Boxes here.

The Source: Information from reporting by Jenna King and interviews with APD Officer Aaron Townsend and Monica Kelsey, CEO and founder of Safe Haven Baby Boxes.



