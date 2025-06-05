InfoWars writer shooting: Austin teen heard implicating himself with crime

The Brief Audio of a teen believed to be involved in the murder of an InfoWars writer in Austin was obtained In the recording, the teen implicates himself with the deadly shooting Four teens have already been arrested in the shooting



FOX 7 has obtained audio of a teenager believed to be involved in the murder of an InfoWars writer in Southeast Austin in March.

In the recording, he is reacting to the news and implicates himself with the crime.

Meanwhile, Austin police have already arrested four teenagers in connection to the deadly shooting.

It is unclear if the teen heard in the audio recording has been arrested or questioned by Austin police, but it seems he knows information about what happened. However, APD said they are looking into the recording.

Audio recording

What they're saying:

The recorded conversation is between an unidentified woman and an unnamed teen.

"The one that I f****, um, the one that threw away recently after the f****, what happened with the reporter, that was a little Taurus. That was like a little Taurus," the teen said.

The teen is talking about a gun and a reporter, which is circled back to later in the conversation.

"You said your homeboy shot a dude that was a reporter, right?" the woman asked.

"Yeah," the teen responded.

"Okay, that's what I just said. I said, show me. I don't even know what you're reading. I don’t watch the news, dawg," the woman said.

"Oh, they made a whole TikTok about it," the teen said.

"What’s your homeboy’s name?’ the woman asked, ‘I can just look it up from there, right? I can Google him or some s***, Google his name, and it’ll show me, right?"

"His name is Eloy," the teen said.

"What is it?" the woman asked.

"Eloy," the teen said.

Eloy Camarillo, 17

A 17-year-old named Eloy Camarillo has been arrested by Austin police for the murder of InfoWars writer, Jamie White.

During the conversation, the teen reads off a news article.

"Austin police have released new information regarding the investigation into the fatal of shooting of InfoWars reporter Jamie White. Authorities say White was attempting to prevent a burglary of his vehicle when he was shot outside his southeast Austin apartment Sunday night. If you discover someone breaking into your vehicle, please call 911 said John Jason Jones of APD Homicidal Unit," the teen said.

"Damn, what is InfoWars? What is InfoWars?" the woman asked.

"I don’t know, that’s what I’m saying," the teen said.

"What the f*** is that s***," the woman said.

"I think that’s like a, what, like a news channel or something?" the teen said.

The teen then alludes to being at the scene of the crime.

"But that s*** was crazy. I didn't even expect, we didn’t even expect that s***, to like kill someone, I mean I didn’t kill him, but my homebody did," the teen said.

"Yeah, you just acted like you did, shouldn’t have said that. I’ll act like I didn’t hear it, I’ll act like I didn’t hear it," the woman said.

"We didn't expect that s*** to happen. That s*** happened out of nowhere," the teen said.

Dig deeper:

Police said back in March, four teens were trying to steal White’s Kia when he confronted them. That’s when White was shot and killed.

"This is a very big problem in Austin, and we are trying to do what we can, hold those individuals accountable," Austin Police Homicide Detective Jason Jones said.

Camarillo and Rodney Hill, both 17, and two 15-year-olds, have been arrested and charged with capital murder. Court records revealed Camarillo told police Hill was the shooter. When police went through Hill’s phone, they found audio recordings of him rapping about White’s murder, mentioning his name, and hitting him with a 9.

The affidavit stated the rap in part said:

"I’m so 5k.

White boy came outside.

Hit his d*** a** with a 9.

F*** with a n**** called Jamie White.

His a** should’ve hit a pipe."

What's next:

"At this time, we do not believe that Jamie was targeted. Instead, we believe this is a very unfortunate and tragic series of senseless events leading to, involving the four individuals who obviously have no value for human life," Detective Jones said.

The names and information of the 15-year-olds haven’t been released because they are juveniles.

The 17-year-olds are still in the Travis County Jail. Hill is being held on a $900,000 bond and Camarillo is being held on $250,000.