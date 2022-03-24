Inmate found dead at Travis County Correctional Complex

The Travis County Correctional Complex says that an inmate in custody has died.

Officials say 49-year-old Barron Haywood was found unresponsive in his cell on March 22 at 3:50 a.m. by a corrections officer conducting visual checks of inmates.

Officials say CPR was immediately administered by Travis County Sheriff's Office staff and medical team and then continued by Austin Travis County EMS. Resuscitation efforts were ultimately unsuccessful and Haywood was pronounced dead at 4:08 a.m.

Haywood had been booked into custody on January 14, 2022.

He had been charged with assault causing bodily injury and a writ of attachment.

An investigation by TCSO’s Internal Affairs Unit, Criminal Investigations Division, the Texas Rangers, and the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office is underway, as is customary with any death in custody. The autopsy was conducted on March 23 and the final report is pending.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter