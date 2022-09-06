Inmate from Travis County Jail dies after being transported to hospital

The Travis County Sheriff's Office says it is investigating the death of a Travis County Jail inmate. The inmate died after he was taken to an Austin hospital.

Officials say at around 10 a.m. on September 3, Victor Gonzales told TCSO staff that he was experiencing medical symptoms.

At around 10:20 a.m., Gonzales became unresponsive and CPR was immediately initiated.

Austin-Travis County EMS arrived, continued CPR, and transported Gonzales to a hospital where he died later in the day.

An investigation by TCSO’s Internal Affairs Unit, Criminal Investigations Division, Texas Rangers, and the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office is underway, as is customary with any death in custody. The autopsy and the final report are pending.

Gonzales was booked into the Travis County Jail September 1, 2022 after he was transferred from TDCJ. He had been charged with prohibited substance in a correctional facility and his bond: was $20,000.