Internet connectivity issues cause delay at some WilCo polling locations

With election day underway on Tuesday it wasn’t all smooth sailings at the polls across Central Texas.

Williamson County reported having Internet connectivity issues at the following polling locations: Hutto Annex, Liberty Hill Municipal Court, Harmony school in Austin, and Forest Creek and Round Rock.

The county told FOX 7 Austin no voters were turned away.

They said the connectivity issue was with their print servers. This meant poll workers had to manually select the ballot for voters instead of the system automatically doing so through a barcode.

This issue caused a delay at those locations, voters were told of nearby polling locations with no issues where they could go instead.

Tech crews went across the county fixing the issues, and by Tuesday afternoon, they reported no problems.

