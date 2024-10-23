Man charged with murder in connection to fentanyl death in Kyle

article

The brief A San Marcos man was arrested in connection to a fentanyl death in Kyle. Isaac Arroyos distributed fentanyl-laced pills.



A 20-year-old man was arrested and charged with murder in connection to a fentanyl death in Kyle.

Kyle police said on Oct. 19, officers responded to a welfare concern call from a resident in the 100 block of Bellair Drive.

When officers arrived, they found 19-year-old Edgard Escobar with signs of fentanyl poisoning. He later died.

Isaac Arroyos, 20, of San Marcos, did try to flee but was later arrested a block away. He was initially arrested for possession of a controlled substance after admitting to having THC vape cartridges.

After further investigation, it was found that Arroyos was distributing fentanyl-laced pills.

Two other people were taken to a local hospital for treatment. They have since been cleared.

Arroyos was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and third-degree manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.

Chief of Police Jeff Barnett expressed condolences to Escobar's family:

"We are deeply saddened by another life lost to fentanyl. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the victim during this difficult time.

I want to commend the work of all involved for their swift response. It is through their actions that we were able to quickly apprehend Arroyos and remove one more threat from our community."