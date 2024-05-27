Expand / Collapse search
Clippers' Ivica Zubac's Los Angeles home burglarized, TMZ reports

By KJ Hiramoto
Updated  May 27, 2024 5:23pm CDT
LOS ANGELES - Clippers' Ivica Zubac's Los Angeles home was reportedly burglarized.

First reported by TMZ early Monday morning, the Clippers big man's home was allegedly broken into on Wednesday, May 22 and the suspects are still on the run.

Three people were reportedly seen inside Zubac's home around 11:30 p.m., TMZ said in the report. The Clippers big man was not home when the alleged break-in was happening, TMZ said.

The alleged burglary is under investigation and as of May 27, no arrests or suspect descriptions have been announced.