30-year-old woman arrested for murder in North Austin

A 30-year-old woman was arrested and charged with murder after she called the police on herself for the deadly shooting.

According to the Austin Police Department, dispatch received a call about a shooting at an apartment complex in the 12100 block of Jollyville Road in North Austin around 5 p.m. on Friday, July 8.

The caller, Jacklyn Ensign, reportedly said she shot someone.

At the scene, officers discovered Ensign shot 52-year-old Allen Geisel. He died on the scene, according to police.

Homicide detectives and Crime Scene Specialists responded to investigate the scene. The preliminary investigation reveals the shooting started as a domestic dispute which escalated into a murder.

The Travis County Medical Examiner's office conducted an autopsy which showed Geisel died from gunshot wounds. The manner of death is homicide.

Ensign is currently at the Travis County Jail charged with 1st Degree Murder. Her bond is set at $75,000.

Anyone with information or video of the incident should call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS; the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), use the new Crime Stoppers App or email APD Homicide at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov. You may remain anonymous.