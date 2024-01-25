Jacob's Well sees flow again after recent rains

Jacob's Well is seeing flow again after the recent rainfall, says the Hays County Parks Department.

The department posted photos on Facebook of water flowing in the nature preserve in Wimberley on Thursday, Jan. 25.

"We are overjoyed to see flow returning to Jacob's Well, however, we want to remind everyone that we are not "out of the woods" just yet," says the post.

The department says that while they're staying optimistic, it is currently unknown when there will be a full return of "normal" flows this summer.

The department measured about five inches of rain over the last few days, which then caused the outflow at Jacob's Well to spike almost immediately. However, Katherine Sturdivant, parks education coordinator, told FOX 7 Austin they are already noticing the outflow into Jacob's Well beginning to drop now that the rain is over, so it is still unclear just how much of an improvement was made.

Photo of Jacob's Well after recent rainfall in Central Texas (Hays County Parks Department)

Jacob's Well has been at or near zero flow since June 2022, with intermittent bouts of minimal flow here and there, says Sturdivant, but nothing close to "normal" levels. The department also has not really observed any flow at all since June 2023.

Sturdivant says that the main factor causing the low flow has been the ongoing drought in Texas, but the population boom in Central Texas and the subsequent increase in demand for groundwater has also contributed.

The worst drought on record in Hays County was in the 1950s. However, Sturdivant says Jacob's Well didn't stop flowing then. Since then, the population in Central Texas has almost tripled.

Sturdivant also shared with FOX 7 Austin some of the initiatives they have taken to support the local flora and fauna during the drought, including:

Filling watering stations daily for wildlife this past summer, which sparked an ongoing social media series called #WaterCoolerWednesdays

Maintaining riparian buffer zones along waterways to prevent bank erosion, improve wildlife habitats and improve water quality during rain events

Taking special care to keep certain tree species and key pollinator plants alive

Sturdivant added that the department did struggle to keep plants in their gardens alive this past summer and had to stop watering some to minimize consumption.

Public swimming at Jacob's Well is currently not permitted due to the historically low water conditions. Jacob’s Well is normally open for swimming from May to September by online reservation only.