Jacob's Well closed to swimming due to drought

Officials have announced that Jacob's Well will be closed for swimming until further notice due to drought in the area.

The drought has caused the flow from the spring to not be suitable at this time. Officials say once there is sustainable flow, and when it is deemed safe for swim access, there will be an update and reservations will be opened.

There is no timetable on when swimming will be allowed because officials say it is contingent on precipitation and groundwater flow.

The area will still be open daily for hiking and viewing the spring. Here's some things to know before you go:

Jacob’s Well natural area is currently open to the public during open hours (8 a.m. – 6 p.m. daily).

Reservations are required for water access at Jacob’s Well.

No dogs, glass, alcohol, or drones are permitted in the natural area.

If you want to just hike you do not need a reservation. Recommended hiking hours are 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. every day.

Visitors are recommended to follow the most up-to-date CDC guidelines while visiting the park.

The lack of water has been issue for some time now. In July 2022, officials announced that Jacob's Well stopped flowing due to the drought in Texas.