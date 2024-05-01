Swimming suspended at Jacob's Well due to low water levels

The 2024 swimming season at Jacob's Well has been suspended until further notice.

The Hays County Parks Department said the summer swimming season is usually from May-September each year. However, due to below-average spring flow and water levels, swimming has been suspended.

Hays County officials plan to re-evaluate water conditions monthly to determine whether swimming might become possible at a later date.

According to officials, swimming at Jacob's Well has been suspended since June 2022."

Factors affecting Jacob’s Well’s deteriorated flow include a multi-year drought and the resulting increased demand on the Trinity Aquifer, which supplies Jacob’s Well," said Katherine Sturdivant, Hays County Parks Department education coordinator. "Texas’ drought of record extended from 1950-57, but according to written and oral histories, Jacob’s Well did not stop flowing. Now, we’ve got a lot more folks relying on that aquifer, and we have seen Jacob’s Well quit flowing for a sixth time."