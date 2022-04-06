Jaime Padron, APD officer killed in line of duty, remembered 10 years later

An Austin Police Department officer who was killed in the line of duty in 2021 is being remembered 10 years after his death.

Senior Police Officer Jaime Padron died on April 6, 2012, while responding to a disturbance inside a North Austin Walmart and attempting to make an arrest.

APD posted on social media, "Gone, but never forgotten. Rest in peace. Officer Jaime Padron, End of Watch, 04/06/2012."

HOW WAS OFFICER PADRON KILLED?

Officials say in April 2021, Brandon Daniel was intoxicated and walked into the Walmart on I-35 and Parmer and began causing a problem in the store. Officer Padron responded and tackled Daniel and both fell to the floor.

During the struggle, Daniel pulled a gun from his pocket, shot Padron, and then fired at store employees. Two employees tackled Daniel and used Padron's radio to notify dispatchers of the shooting.

40-year-old Padron died in the store. He left behind two daughters, ages 6 and 10 at the time. He was later buried in his hometown of San Angelo.

In November 2014, Austin ISD honored Padron by dedicating an elementary school in his name. Padron Elementary opened up in August 2014 on West Rundberg in North Austin. It had been a manufacturing warehouse facility that was renovated into AISD's largest elementary school with 57 classrooms.

AISD said it wanted to show appreciation for the sacrifice Padron made to keep the community safe.

WHAT HAPPENED TO BRANDON DANIEL?

Daniel went on trial in February 2014. He was found guilty of capital murder and sentenced to death. He had initially asked that his appeals be dropped to expedite his punishment.

In 2016, the state's highest criminal court upheld Daniel's conviction and death sentence.

Five years later, in October 2021, Daniel was found dead in his cell. The 33-year-old was found unresponsive in his bunk at the Polunsky Unit in Livingston. Correctional officers and EMS tried to resuscitate him but were unsuccessful. Officials did not believe Daniel's death involved foul play.

