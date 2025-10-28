James Talarico campaign announces list of more than 100 endorsements

The Brief James Talarico's campaign announces endorsement list List includes more than 100 Democratic Party members from across the state



The Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate nomination is heating up.

The James Talarico campaign announced he has more than 100 endorsements from key party members from across the state.

What they're saying:

The campaign trail for Talarico initially started with a swing through south Texas.

The plan for November has a much wider loop, with stops from Beaumont to El Paso and Deer Park to Wichita Falls.

"I'm the new guy in this race, I'm the outsider, I am the unknown candidate, and so I've got to get in front of as many voters as possible before voting starts in February of next year," said Talarico.

List of endorsements released

A list released Tuesday is helping introduce Talarico to potential voters. It includes more than 100 endorsements from across Texas by Democratic officials on the local level.

"You know, Rudy, politics is a team sport, and this is going to be the team that I'm starting with so that I can understand the needs and the hopes and the dreams of people in communities all over Texas," said Talarico.

Talarico has spent the past several years as a member of the Texas House of Representatives. Many of; the endorsements on the list are fellow state lawmakers, but there are also several local officials on it. He has about $5 million in his campaign war chest, and while that will buy a lot of TV and radio ads, Talarico believes the supporters from city councils and school boards will help produce votes.

"That's exactly right. As the saying goes, all politics is local," said Talarico.

Colin Allred sees lead shrink

The Talarico endorsements come as party rival Colin Allred has seen his lead shrink in the race for the Democratic US Senate nomination.

James Henson with UT’s Texas Politics Project is tracking the campaigns.

"So far all we're seeing is James Talarico making a reasonably successful effort to overcome his chief weakness, which is entering this race not very well known statewide," said Henson.

The endorsement list currently may only be a paper tiger in regard to actual votes, but it has potential cash value, according to Henson.

"It's trying to, and I think reasonably effective, send a message. Really, mainly to donors. I mean, this is not so much about voters at this point, that, you know, he's not just a narrow Austin candidate," said Henson.

Who else could join the primary field?

Along with Allred and Talarico, the potential March primary ballot currently includes Terry Virts, Emily Morgul and Michael Swanson. A few more notable names may be added to that list before the December 8th candidate filing deadline.

"We're not going to get a lot from figuring out, you know who's really got the upper hand between Colin Allred and James Talarico until we get this field finalized," said Henson.

Beto O’Rourke and U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Dallas) are two unannounced wildcards that may or not be played.

"The real X factor here in a big way is Jasmine Crockett. Yes, if Beto O'Rourke decided to get in the race, it would mix the race up. I think all indications are that is not really the direction he's moving. Jasmine Crockett, on the other hand, has been sending up a whole Disneyland worth of trial balloons," said Henson.

New polling numbers for Crockett are expected to come out Wednesday. They may be strong enough to entice more donors for Crockett and springboard her into the race.

"Jasmine Crockett, I think is the real sleeper story. Um, you know, we'll be releasing new poll data soon. Um, that shows Jasmine Crockett with, you know, higher name, you know, approval number among Democrats than either James Talarico or Colin Allred," said Henson.

Talarico, when asked what he thought about the Dallas congresswoman jumping into the race, said he welcomes the competition.