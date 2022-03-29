Javier Ambler case: Robert Chody, assistant county attorney to appear in court

Former Williamson County Attorney's Office general counsel Jason Nassour and former Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody are scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning in connection with the death of Javier Ambler.

Javier Ambler was killed during an altercation with Williamson County deputies in 2019. A Live PD camera crew was also on the scene at the time of Ambler's arrest, shadowing deputies as part of the show. Deputies pursued him because he allegedly failed to dim his headlights to oncoming traffic.

The incident was never broadcast by Live PD and the video was reportedly deleted. Big Fish Entertainment says in a recently filed lawsuit that WCSO and APD misrepresented information about the video Live PD recorded.

The only video available from the incident is from the body camera of an Austin Police Department officer who arrived after the chase ended in a crash in Austin. The video shows the two Williamson County deputies using a Taser on Ambler multiple times as he shouted that he couldn't breathe.

Chody and Nassour are accused of entering into an agreement with the show's production company to destroy raw, unaired audio and video footage of Ambler's death.

Both are facing charges of conspiracy to tamper with evidence and evidence tampering.

They are due to appear in court at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

