Robert Chody, Jason Nassour face new charges in Javier Ambler case

The Travis County District Attorney's Office has announced that former Williamson County Attorney's Office general counsel Jason Nassour and former Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody are facing new charges in connection to the Javier Ambler case.

A Travis County special grand jury has returned reindictments against Nassour and Chody and conspiracy charges have been added. "These cases were reindicted to better clarify conduct that we believe violated the law," said Dexter Gilford, Director of the Civil Rights Unit, in a news release.

Both Chody and Nassour already face tampering with evidence charges.

Former Williamson County deputies James Johnson and Zachary Camden were also indicted on second-degree manslaughter charges.

WHAT HAPPENED TO JAVIER AMBLER?

Javier Ambler was killed during an altercation with Williamson County deputies. On March 28, 2019, deputies pursued Ambler's car from Williamson County into Travis County where he died while deputies were trying to take him into custody. Deputies pursued him because he allegedly failed to dim his headlights to oncoming traffic.

After crashing his vehicle near the intersection of Saint John’s and Bennett, deputies struggled to handcuff Ambler, resulting in the use of a stun gun several times.

Police body camera video from the APD of Ambler’s death shows the gasping 400-pound man telling the deputies that he wants to comply with their demands but that he can’t because he has congestive heart failure.

"I am not resisting," Ambler cries. "Sir, I can’t breathe. ... Please. ... Please."

A Live PD camera crew was also on the scene at the time of Ambler's arrest, shadowing deputies as part of the show, but the incident was never broadcast and video was deleted. Big Fish Entertainment says in a recently filed lawsuit that WCSO and APD misrepresented information about the video Live PD recorded.

A&E Network canceled Live PD following weeks of protests inspired by the death of George Floyd and reports on the Ambler case. The cancellation was announced a day after the similar show "Cops," on the air for 33 seasons, was dropped by the Paramount Network.

