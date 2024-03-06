Javier Ambler death trial: Defense attorney tased in live demonstration

A defense attorney was tased as part of a live demonstration during the manslaughter trial of two former Williamson County deputies.

Defense attorney Ken Ervin was the one to be tased in front of a jury and a packed courtroom.

He volunteered to participate in the live demonstration as his clients, former WilCo Deputies James Johnson and Zachary Camden, are on trial for manslaughter for the 2019 in-custody death of Javier Ambler. Both defendants’ use of force against Ambler, including their use of a taser, was brought into question during the trial by the state whether it was necessary.

The tasing was done by Ben Bloodworth with Axon International, a company that produces tasers.

Following the demonstration, state attorney Holly Taylor had some clarifying questions about the live demonstration.

Taylor: "You didn't hear a statement, ‘I can't breathe, I have congestive heart failure’ from Mr. Ervin prior to tasing Mr. Ervin?"

Bloodworth: "No, ma'am."

Taylor: "And Mr. Ervin was tased once. Note 2, 3 or 4 times?"

Bloodworth: "One, five-second cycle. Yes, ma'am."

On top of doing the live demonstration, the defense also brought in WilCo deputy Anthony Ramirez, the instructor who trained both Johnson and Camden on how to use a taser. He told the jury tasers are a great tool for getting a suspect to comply, especially when the suspect has not been properly identified.

"We don't know what kind of history this subject may have. We don't know what his background is like. I would rather use a taser and get him incapacitated where we can go in and handcuff him and get detained, versus go hands on with him and try to fight him," said Deputy Ramirez.

Ramirez could not answer any direct questions about the incident because he was not present on the scene in 2019, but the state did have a question about his personal use of a taser outside training situations.

Deputy Ramirez: "Now, I have pulled my taser to gain compliance, which works, but I never tased anyone."

State: "Okay, so tell us about that. You pulled the taser, and then you gave command?"

Deputy Ramirez: "That's correct, and they complied and got detained and that was it."

The defense rested its case just before lunch.

Closing arguments are expected to take place Thursday morning. After that, the jury will begin deliberating.