Javier Ambler death trial: Recapping week 1

A jury trial set to resume on Monday for former Williamson County Deputies James Johnson and Zachary Camden in connection to the death of Javier Ambler five years ago.

Prosecutor Holly Taylor addressed the jury first during last week's opening statements.

Taylor claims the defendants' use of tactical force on Ambler was unreasonable.

"He told them multiple times. I have congestive heart failure, but they continued to tase and forcibly restrain him until he lost consciousness," Taylor said.

But Ken Ervin, a defense attorney for the two former deputies, took issue with that in his opening statements.

Ervin said Ambler’s prior health conditions and resisting arrest are what led to his death.

"All he had to do was this. Just behind the back," Erwin said, demonstrating his hands behind his back.

Later in the week, previously unseen body camera footage was shown to the jury.

That video, showed the moments after Ambler's death.

"I didn't want to hurt that guy. It is what it is. You’ve been through this? Never.. Don't worry," said Johnson through the body camera video.

In the body camera footage you can hear Johnson and Camden talking to assistant Chief James David about what had just happened.

"He's not, he’s not doing what I’m telling him to do: get on the ground, stop, stop, stop," said Johnson through the body camera video.

"I ran in, planted my knee on the back of his neck. He was still being non-compliant," said Camden through the body camera video.

The state then called Dr. Michael Freeman to the stand.

Freeman is a consultant for in-custody deaths.

He believes Ambler died as a result of the deputies' use of force that night.

"He is trying to keep his arm up to stay off his abdomen so he can breathe," Dr. Freeman said. "He is crashing we are watching someone in the process of dying."

The state is expected to rest its case on Tuesday, March 5. Then the defense will begin calling its own witnesses.

FOX 7 Austin will keep you updated as this trial continues.