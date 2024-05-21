College Station man with dementia last seen in Gillespie County: sheriff

article

Law enforcement is looking for a College Station man with dementia who was last seen in Gillespie County.

61-year-old Jay Paul Stewart was last seen Monday afternoon, around 3:30 p.m. when he left his parents' home in Fredericksburg in one of their vehicles.

The Gillespie County Sheriff's Office says Stewart has been diagnosed with dementia and could need medical attention.

Stewart is 5'10", around 210 lbs with graying brown hair and blue eyes. He would be driving a white 2019 Ford Expedition with a black grill guard and Texas plate number LZN5401.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is urged to call the Gillespie County Sheriff's Office at 830-997-7585 or their local law enforcement.