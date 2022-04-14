Latitude Margaritaville communities coming to Texas

Do you want to live in Margaritaville? Well if you're 55 and older, you'll soon be able to in Texas.

Inspired by the lyrics of singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett, Latitude Margaritaville communities will open in Austin, Dallas and Houston, joining three other communities in Daytona Beach and Watersound, Florida, and Hilton Head, South Carolina.

The communities feature a resort-style pool, fitness center, live entertainment, signature Margaritaville food and beverage concepts, arts and learning programs, and more.

The communities are being developed by Florida-based Minto Communities USA under license from Buffett's global lifestyle brand Margaritaville.

"Latitude Margaritaville has redefined how pre-and-active retirement living is viewed forever with a combination of world-class amenities and island-inspired villa, single-family and cottage homes," said Scott Rogers, Minto's newly-appointed Vice President of Acquisition and Development – Texas in a release.

"I am impressed by the innovative placemaking and vision of the Latitude Margaritaville brand. Locations are carefully considered and must meet specific criteria to be selected for a community, including sufficient land; a temperate climate; proximity to an airport; convenient retail and service businesses, and nearby medical offices and hospitals," added Rogers. "Another very important factor is convenient access to outstanding leisure-time activities in the surrounding area. Dallas, Austin, and Houston definitely meet these criteria."

Margaritaville is no stranger to Texas though. San Antonio is home to one of Buffett's restaurants, which opened on the Riverwalk in 2016.

